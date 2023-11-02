TESLA, QUIET RIOT, VIXEN, LYNCH MOB, NIGHT RANGER, GREAT WHITE, FOGHAT, DANGEROUS TOYS And More Confirmed For The Mountain Music Fest 2024

The three-day hard rock music experience known as The Mountain Music Festival is set for August 23rd - 25th, 2024 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee’s beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.

Thus far, the following bands have been confirmed to play, with more to be announced shortly: Tesla, Quiet Riot, Vixen, Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs, Lynch Mob, Night Ranger, Soto And Bieler, Bad Marriage, The Cruel Intentions, Great White, Foghat, and Dangerous Toys.

Information regarding ticket pricing and on sale dates is expected soon.

For further details, visit The Mountain Music Festival on Facebook.