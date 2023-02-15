TESLA Release Official Lyric Video For "Time To Rock" (Live)

Legendary rock band, Tesla, have released a lyric video for "Time To Rock" (Live). The band will be releasing a live album this summer that will include "Time To Rock" plus others, all recorded at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis. Watch the video below:

Tesla will be celebrating 36 years of entertaining audiences around the world with a 5-night residency at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will begin on Friday, March 17.

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said guitarist Frank Hannon. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places,where Elvis did his residency,” said bassist Brian Wheat. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of TESLA’Smusic to you all!”

Las Vegas Residency dates (Doors at 7:30 PM):

Friday, March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Tickets can be purchased here.

More Tesla live dates can be found here.