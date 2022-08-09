TESLA Release Official Music Video For New Single "Time To Rock!"

Tesla have released a vide for their new single, "Time To Rock!". Stream/download the single here, and watch the clip below.

Shot in their hometown of Sacramento, CA, the new single and video captures the essence of Tesla as a live concert band and tour de force. Lyrically, the song sends a message of finding escape in the music from everyday struggles of the world. Musically the song harbors back to the band's roots with hard driving guitar riffs and pounding half time drum grooves.

Lineup:

Frank Hannon - guitar

Brian Wheat - bass

Jeff Keith - lead vocals

Dave Rude - guitar

Steve Brown - drums