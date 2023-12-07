TESLA's FRANK HANNON Releases New Solo Single "Fool's Delight"
December 7, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon has released his new solo single, “Fool’s Delight”. The song is now available to stream or download at this location, and can be heard below. A music video is coming soon.
In live news, Tesla will be touring extensively in 2024. Thus far, the following shows have been confirmed:
January
11 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL
13 - Maxwell C. King Center For The Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL
14 - The Stage At Coco Outdoors - Coconut Creek, FL
16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL
17 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL
20 - Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino - Santa Fe, NM
26 - UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena - Milwaukee, WI
27 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, MN
March
1 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland, KY
2 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN
5 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA
6 - Sound Board Theater - Detroit, MI
8 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI
9 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI
12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
13 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC
16 - MGM Northfield Park Center Stage - Northfield, OH
23 - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino - Reno, NV
May
29 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO
31 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
June
4 - ACL Live At Moody Theater - Austin, TX
5 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX
7 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
11 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
13 - Peppermill Concert Hall - Wendover, NV
14 - Peppermill Concert Hall - Wendover, NV
July
20 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY