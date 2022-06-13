TESLA's FRANK HANNON Talks Strategy For New Music - "We Will Produce Our Next Albums Ourselves"; Audio

Tesla - Frank Hannon [guitar], Brian Wheat [bass], Jeff Keith [vocals], Troy Luccketta [drums], and Dave Rude [guitar] - remains one of the most celebrated and enduring rock bands with a diehard, loyal fanbase. They have enjoyed international chart, radio, and tour success for nearly 37 years, with multi-platinum albums and global album sales topping 15 million.Together they have sold more than 25 million albums domestically and played globally to sold-out crowds.

The band is still kicking ass live, and this summer will be touring the US for their “Let's Get Real Tour”.

Sonic Perspectives correspondent Robert Cavuoto had a relaxed and revealing conversation with Frank Hannon about their upcoming tour, chatting as to what fans can expect live, insights into their next studio album and an upcoming new single, "Time To Rock", which will be released next month, and how the band have decided to take the reins on writing and producing solely by themselves. Listen below:

Dates for Tesla's "Let's Get Real!" tour are listed below. Tickets for all shows can be found here.

June

17 - Q Casino (Back Waters Stage) - Dubuque, IA

18 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

21 - The Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

23 - Lakes Jam - Brainerd, MN

24 - Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Island Event Center - Welch, MN

26 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

29 - Hard Rock Live (Tulsa) - Catoosa, OK

July

1 - Harrah's Stir Cove - Council Bluffs, IA

2 - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells - Baraboo, WI

4 - National Cherry Festival - Traverse City, MI

9 - Matanuska Brewing Company - Eagle River, AK

12 - Red River Valley Fair - W Fargo, ND

22 - Yakama Legends Casino - Toppenish, WA

23 - Little Creek Casino Resort - Shelton, WA

31 - Indian Ranch - Webster, MA

August

22 Cape Cod Melody Tent - Hyannis, MA

3 - Bold Point Pavillion - East Providence, RI

5 - Hard Rock Casino - Gary, IN

6 - Monroe County Fair - Monroe, MI

8 - Full Throttle Saloon - Sturgis, SD

20 - Shoeshone-Bannock Casino Hotel - Fort Hall, ID

21 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

26 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

September

9 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

12 - Wagner Noel PAC - Midland, TX

13 - Lubbock Memorial Civic Center - Lubbock, TX

15 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

18 - House Of Blues - New Orleans

Lineup:

Frank Hannon - guitar

Brian Wheat - bass

Jeff Keith - lead vocals

Dave Rude - guitar

Steve Brown - drums