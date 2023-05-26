TESLA's Full Throttle Live Album Out Now; Unboxing Video Posted

Tesla is notorious for one thing; being a high energy, 100% live, kick ass rock and roll band in concert! Full Throttle Live captures this essence from a stop at the Sturgis Bike Rally in 2022 at the infamous saloon that hosts numerous motorcycle rock and roll parties; and this inspired Tesla to put on even more of a heavy show.

Independently recorded, mixed and produced by guitarist Frank Hannon and bassist Brian Wheat, this new live album truly captures Tesla in pure honest form, and even dives deeper into their roots by recording a live version of the 1974 Aerosmith classic "SOS Too Bad" as a bonus track.

The heavier song choices range from "Miles Away!" to more recent hard releases like "Time To Rock!" and "Cold Blue Steel". But don't worry, there are old Tesla classics captured too, like "Changes" and "Lazy Days, Crazy Nights" all recorded as Tesla is best.100% Full Throttle Live!

“Miles Away” is the lead-off single release from Tesla's new live album Full Throttle Live. The guys chose to put this song out first because it represents Tesla and the new live album’s harder heavier sound. “Miles Away” is a fan favorite in concert with its heavy 6/8 rolling groove and blistering guitar solo. This is also an ironic song choice because the song lyrics are written about being a “rock star” on the road away from reality and missing home. Check out Tesla’s new live album Full Throttle Live. You won’t be let down and “Miles Away” will take you there.

Tracklisting:

"Miles Away"

"Changes"

"Time To Rock"

"Breakin' Free"

"Call It What You Want"

"Lazy Days Crazy Nights"

"Cold Blue Steel"

"Edison's Medicine"

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)"