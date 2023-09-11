TESLA's Las Vegas Residency Continues This September / October; New Headline Dates Confirmed

Due to overwhelming demand and following a sold-out 5-day stint, legendary rockers Tesla have added five additional shows to their highly-anticipated Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House Of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Celebrating their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world, Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency will add five additional dates, beginning with Friday, September 29.

During their exclusive residency, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Hang Tough,” and “Edison’s Medicine,” as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” said Brian Wheat, Tesla bassist. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla’s music to you all!”

Tickets for Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas start at $59.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available at houseofblues.com/lasvegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 702-632-7600.

The band has also revealed more headline dates for 2023. All dates below.

September

29 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

30 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

October

4 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

6 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

10 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair

November

3 - Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino

4 - Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino

January

16 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Tesla lineup:

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Guitar: Dave Rude

Bass: Brian Wheat