TESLA, SLAUGHTER, WINGER, GEORGE LYNCH, And More Added To Monsters On The Mountain

Monsters On The Mountain is a three-day hard rock hoedown in the Smoky Mountains, presented by the organizers behind the Monsters Of Rock Cruise.

Scheduled to take place from October 15-17, 2021 at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN, Monsters On The Mountain will be an indoor concert setting (massive hall with two large stages side by side), it will be a GA (general admission) ticket with a very limited VIP experience. Expect an old school hockey arena style show. There will be seating available, but seating is not reserved.

There will be a hall that connects with a rock n roll market, and a separate hall with smaller stage (acoustic/smaller performances). Outside, there will be a fan interaction tailgate area with games, small stage, beer garden, etc. All of this in the setting of the Smoky Mountains!

This event will be more intimate then a typical multi-day festival.

The first 17 bands confirmed for Monsters On The Mountain are: BulletBoys,Gilby Clarke, Eclipse, Firehouse, Kingdom Come, Kix, Liliac, George Lynch, Native Sons, Vince Neil, Night Ranger, Rhino Bucket, Slaughter, Pat Travers, Tesla, Vixen, and Winger. Stay tuned for more artists to be announced soon. The official on-sale date for tickets will take place the first week of June.