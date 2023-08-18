TESLA Takes On AEROSMITH - "S.O.S. (Too Bad)" Cover Streaming (Audio)

Tesla are streaming their cover of Aerosmith's "S.O.S. (Too Bad), featured on their Full Throttle Live album, released back in May. Listen to the song below:

Tesla is notorious for one thing; being a high-energy, 100% live, kick-ass rock and roll band in concert. Full Throttle Live captures this essence from a stop at the Sturgis Bike Rally in the year 2022 at the infamous saloon that hosts many motorcycle rock and roll parties, and this inspired the band to put on even more of a heavy show.

Independently recorded, mixed, and produced by bassist Brian Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon, this new live album truly captures Tesla in pure honest form and even dives deeper into their roots by recording a live version of the 1974 Aerosmith classic “SOS Too Bad” as a bonus track. The heavier song choices range from “Miles Away” to more recent hard releases like “Time To Rock!” and “Cold Blue Steel”. But don’t worry there are old Tesla classics captured too like “Changes” and “Lazy Days, Crazy Nights” all recorded as Tesla is best...100% Full Throttle Live!

Tracklisting:

"Miles Away"

"Changes"

"Time To Rock"

"Breakin' Free"

"Call It What You Want"

"Lazy Days Crazy Nights"

"Cold Blue Steel"

"Edison's Medicine"

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)"

“Miles Away” video:

"Time To Rock":

Tesla tour dates:

August

26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

September

29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

30 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

October

4 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

6 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues