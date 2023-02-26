TESLA To Record Cover Of "S.O.S. (Too Bad)" By AEROSMITH

This summer, Tesla plans to issue a live album called Full Throttle Live! Although an exact release date has not yet been announced, the set was recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota and will include the band's latest single, "Time To Rock!"

Guitarist Frank Hannon recently spoke to Ernest Skinner of Border City Rock Talk about the forthcoming live album, Full Throttle Live!. An excerpt reads as follows, the complete video chat can be viewed below.

"There's going to be eight songs on there," begins Hannon. "And they're going to be songs that we haven't released live before. So, we're not putting out 'Signs' or 'Love Song' or 'Modern Day Cowboy'. It's going to have more deeper tracks like 'Changes' live, and 'Miles Away' live, and 'Lazy Days Crazy Nights' live. More of the obscure stuff that we've never released before."

"On Full Throttle Live! that's coming out, it's all live, and we're gonna record, in my garage next week, we're gonna record live in my garage and put that on as a bonus track at the very end of it — a secret track. Remember when bands would put secret tracks? Well, we're gonna do a cover of Aeerosmith's 'S.O.S. (Too Bad)'… That's a rocker… Yeah, we're gonna work on that when I get home here next week. I'm really excited about recording that song. And it's gonna be the bonus track on the live album."

Tesla will be celebrating 36 years of entertaining audiences around the world with a 5-night residency at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency will begin on Friday, March 17.

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said guitarist Frank Hannon. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places,where Elvis did his residency,” said bassist Brian Wheat. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla’s music to you all!”

Las Vegas Residency dates (Doors at 7:30 PM):

Friday, March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Tickets can be purchased here.

More Tesla live dates can be found at this location.