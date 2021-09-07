TESLA To Resume Let's Get Real Tour 2021 On September 16; New Video Trailer Streaming

September 7, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock tesla

On September 16, Tesla return to the road with their Let's Get Real Tour 2021 in Roanoke, VA at Dr Pepper Park. The band have released a new video trailer, which can be found below.

Upcoming Tesla tour dates:

September
16 - Roanoke , VA - Dr. Pepper Park
17 - Ocean City , MD - OC BikeFest at Ocean City Inlet
19 - New York City , NY - Irving Plaza
21 - Hampton Beach , NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
23 - Mansfield , MA - Xfinity Center
25 - Island Lake , IL - 3D Sideouts
27 - Morrison , CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October
1 - Irvine , CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
15 - Troy , OH - Hobart Arena
16 - Pidgeon Forge , TN - Monsters On The Mountain at LeConte Center
19 - Anderson , IN - Paramount Theatre
20 - Wabash , IN - Honeywell Center
27 - Quintana Roo , MX - Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

November
5 - Knoxville , TN - Thompson Bowling Center
6 - Charleston , WV - Charleston Coliseum
9 - Charlotte , NC - The Fillmore
11 - Columbus , OH - Express Live
13 - Greensboro , NC - Greensboro Coliseum
14 - Atlanta , GA - Coca Cola Roxy
16 - Huntsville , AL - Mars Music Hall
17 - Mobile , AL - Soul Kitchen
19 - Bossier City , LA - CenturyLink Center
20 - Tupelo , MS - BancorpSouth Arena

2022

March
25 - Harris , MI - Island Resort Casino

June
17 - Dubuque , IA - Q Casino Back Waters Stage
18 - St. Louis , MO - The Pageant




