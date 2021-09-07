TESLA To Resume Let's Get Real Tour 2021 On September 16; New Video Trailer Streaming

On September 16, Tesla return to the road with their Let's Get Real Tour 2021 in Roanoke, VA at Dr Pepper Park. The band have released a new video trailer, which can be found below.

Upcoming Tesla tour dates:

September

16 - Roanoke , VA - Dr. Pepper Park

17 - Ocean City , MD - OC BikeFest at Ocean City Inlet

19 - New York City , NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Hampton Beach , NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

23 - Mansfield , MA - Xfinity Center

25 - Island Lake , IL - 3D Sideouts

27 - Morrison , CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October

1 - Irvine , CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

15 - Troy , OH - Hobart Arena

16 - Pidgeon Forge , TN - Monsters On The Mountain at LeConte Center

19 - Anderson , IN - Paramount Theatre

20 - Wabash , IN - Honeywell Center

27 - Quintana Roo , MX - Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

November

5 - Knoxville , TN - Thompson Bowling Center

6 - Charleston , WV - Charleston Coliseum

9 - Charlotte , NC - The Fillmore

11 - Columbus , OH - Express Live

13 - Greensboro , NC - Greensboro Coliseum

14 - Atlanta , GA - Coca Cola Roxy

16 - Huntsville , AL - Mars Music Hall

17 - Mobile , AL - Soul Kitchen

19 - Bossier City , LA - CenturyLink Center

20 - Tupelo , MS - BancorpSouth Arena

2022

March

25 - Harris , MI - Island Resort Casino

June

17 - Dubuque , IA - Q Casino Back Waters Stage

18 - St. Louis , MO - The Pageant