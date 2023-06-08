TESLA Unveils Official Video For “Miles Away” From Full Throttle Live

Tesla is notorious for one thing; being a high-energy, 100% live, kick-ass rock and roll band in concert. Full Throttle Live - released on May 26, 2023 - captures this essence from a stop at the Sturgis Bike Rally in the year 2022 at the infamous saloon that hosts many motorcycle rock and roll parties, and this inspired the band to put on even more of a heavy show.

Independently recorded, mixed, and produced by bassist Brian Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon, this new live album truly captures Tesla in pure honest form and even dives deeper into their roots by recording a live version of the 1974 Aerosmith classic “SOS Too Bad” as a bonus track. The heavier song choices range from “Miles Away” to more recent hard releases like “Time To Rock!” and “Cold Blue Steel”. But don’t worry there are old Tesla classics captured too like “Changes” and “Lazy Days, Crazy Nights” all recorded as Tesla is best...100% Full Throttle Live!

“Miles Away” is the lead-off single release from Tesla’s new live album Full Throttle Live! The guys chose to put this song out first because it represents Tesla and the new live album’s harder heavier sound. “Miles Away” is a fan favorite in concert with its heavy 6/8 rolling groove and blistering guitar solo. This is also an ironic song choice because the song lyrics are written about being a “rock star” on the road away from reality and missing home. Check out Tesla’s new live album Full Throttle Live! You won’t be let down and “Miles Away” will take you there.

Full Throttle Live artwork and tracklisting:

Tracklisting:

"Miles Away"

"Changes"

"Time To Rock"

"Breakin' Free"

"Call It What You Want"

"Lazy Days Crazy Nights"

"Cold Blue Steel"

"Edison's Medicine"

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)"

Due to overwhelming demand and following a sold-out opening weekend, legendary rockers Tesla have added five additional shows to their highly-anticipated Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Celebrating their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world, Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency has added five additional dates, beginning with September 29, 2023.

During their exclusive residency, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy”, “Hang Tough”, and “Edison’s Medicine”, as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” said Brian Wheat, Tesla bassist. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla’s music to you all!”

Tesla 2023 Tour Dates:

June

9 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

10 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Resort

16 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casinos & Resort

17 - Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater

July

7 - Lima, OH - Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

21 - Fond du Lac, WI - County Fair at The Holiday Automotive Grandstand Stage

22 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

28 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino

29 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Resorts Casino

August

2 - Clearfield, PA - Clearfield County Fair

4 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

5 - Plymouth, IN - Plymouth Motor Speedway

26 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

September

29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

30 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

October

4 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

6 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues