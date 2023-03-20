TESLA Vocalist JEFF KEITH On Audio Technica Microphones - "They Rock Our World"

Tesla, fronted by vocalist Jeff Keith, "would like to thank Audio Technica Microphones for making and supplying us with the best touring mics available. Our current Las Vegas residency has been a total success, and now we are announcing a return engagement! Also thank you House Of Blues."

Due to overwhelming demand and following a sold-out opening weekend, legendary rockers, Tesla, have added five additional shows to their Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Celebrating their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world, Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency will add five additional dates, beginning with Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM.

Tickets start at $59.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas performance dates (Doors at 7:30 PM):

• Friday, March 17, 2023

• Saturday, March 18, 2023

• Wednesday, March 22, 2023

• Friday, March 24, 2023

• Saturday, March 25, 2023

Additional shows include:

• Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

• Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

• Monday, Oct. 4, 2023

• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2023

• Thursday, Oct. 7, 2023

During their exclusive residency, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Hang Tough,” and “Edison’s Medicine,” as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” said Brian Wheat, Tesla bassist. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla’S music to you all!”

Tickets for Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas start at $59.50 plus applicable fees. Additional show dates will go on sale for the public Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10 AM, PT. Tickets are available by visiting houseofblues.com/lasvegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Tesla’s residency at House of Blues Las Vegas. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10 AM, PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit here.

House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 23, 2023 at 10 AM, PT.

The band will be releasing a live album this summer that will include "Time To Rock" plus others all recorded at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis. Watch the official lyric video for "Time to Rock!" (Live) below:

Lineup:

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Guitar: Dave Rude

Bass: Brian Wheat