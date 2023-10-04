TESSERACT Premier "Echoes" Visualizer

After releasing the album of their career in the form of War Of Being, TesseracT invite fans once more to a beautiful listening experience in the form of "Echoes." Watch the visualizer below.

The track lands with earth shattering impact as guitar riffs collide with polyrhythmic drums, giving way to malleable bass lines, coupled with a vocal performance that is as vulnerable as it is brilliant. Gearing up for the track's climactic grand finale where aftershocks of groove reverberate throughout the listener. It's the perfect prologue in understanding the relationship between El and The Scribe.

Frontman Daniel Tompkins says, "The concept of 'Echoes' is based around one of our main characters, ‘El’ and 'The Scribe.' They play a major part in the concept and game as The Scribe is a splintered part of El's ego that has the ability to control destiny and rewrite the past."

He continues, "This has always been a hard-hitting song and it adds a real dynamic to the album. As a stand-alone track, it exudes feelings from the heights of euphoria but also the depths of desperation. There's a real sense of frustration and regret throughout, especially as the song climaxes with its brutal admission."

The visualizer, created by Asiel Manuel Rodriguez Espinosa (@asiel_type) peels back yet more layers from the mysterious world of "The Strangeland." It moves from peaceful moonlit plains to firey ruins taking with it listener to another world.

Tomorrow, the band will kick off their biggest tour to date in North America, bringing listeners right into the world of "The Strangeland." This leg will span from October 5 in North Carolina right up to November 13 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Alongside regular tickets, fans will also have to opportunity for VIP experiences which consist of an exclusive stripped down performance, Q&A with TesseracT, limited signed art print, laminate with lanyard, early merch access and early entry. Go here for more info.

War Of Being was recorded at Middle Farm Studios in the United Kingdom with Peter Miles (Architects/Sylosis/Dodie) co-producing with the band alongside Katherine Marsh of Choir Noir (Bring Me The Horizon/Architects/Marillion). Assisting with additional programming and production, the band were joined by Randy Slaugh (Periphery, Architects, Devin Townsend). With additional engineering by Forrester Savell (Karnivool). The artwork, which features characters 'ex' and 'el' was created in collaboration between AI and human as a means to extend the concept into its presentation.

Tracklisting:

"Natural Disaster"

"Echoes"

"The Grey"

"Legion"

"Tender"

"War Of Being"

"Sirens"

"Burden"

"Sacrifice"

