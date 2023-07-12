TESSERACT To Release War Of Being Album In September; Title Track Music Video Posted

Five years since the release of Sonder, TesseracT have returned with their new album, War Of Being, out September 15 via Kscope. The Dream has crash landed and 'ex' and 'el' awaken to find themselves in "The Strangeland," facing a foe known simply as "Fear," the two are separated and so begins the journey of War Of Being…

The album opens with the reverie shattering "Natural Disaster," followed by the pendulum swing of "Legion." That slingshots us into the herculean title track - the album's 11-minute centerpiece that undulates with precision and power. When coupled with the beguiling melodies of "The Grey," or the unshielded honesty of "Burden," the band delivers its most impassioned release to date - an album to excite and inspire. Acle Kahney, Daniel Tompkins, Amos Williams, Jay Postones, and James Monteith truly have crafted a phenomenal set of immersive, absorbing sounds.

TesseracT bassist Amos Williams states, "War Of Being has been all-encompassing for us since late 2019. After I returned home from filming P O R T A L S, I found myself in such a deeply introspective headspace. The scale of work and reward from that project kind of set this up to be inevitable. We simply had to try and see how far we could take a concept album with TesseracT.

"Within these songs the band has given life to the themes and ideas that are personified within the characters of The Strangeland story. It's certainly been a catharsis and a way for me to explore the internal dissonance."

"War Of Being", the first single to be released from the album of the same name, is an eleven-minute visual extravaganza and provides the perfect prologue for the album's aurally and visually immersive story. Written and Directed by Found Format with second unit director Richard Oakes/Dark Fable Media (Sleep Token), the feature-length video (see below) proves that TesseracT remain not only pioneers but innovators in a movement of their own making. Be sure to wait until the very end of the clip for the next piece of the puzzle to be revealed…

Regarding the track, Daniel Tompkins says, "'War Of Being' is a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego. It's a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality. It's the need to know and identify with oneself, to accept and understand what we stand for and who we are. There is an urgent need to 'Tear the mask away,' and reveal your true self."

Leaders not followers, TesseracT exist in a sphere of their own with ambition positively written into the band's DNA and War Of Being is no different.

War Of Being was recorded at Middle Farm Studios in the United Kingdom with Peter Miles (Architects/Sylosis/Dodie) co-producing with the band alongside Katherine Marsh of Choir Noir (Bring Me The Horizon/Architects/Marillion). Assisting with additional programming and production, the band were joined by Randy Slaugh (Periphery, Architects, Devin Townsend). With additional engineering by Forrester Savell (Karnivool). The artwork, which features characters 'ex' and 'el' was created in collaboration between AI and human as a means to extend the concept into its presentation.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe version - "The Strangeland" – a limited edition collector's 3 Disc, 68 page Hardback Book Edition containing the War Of Being audio CD/a DVD/a Blu-Ray that features "The Journey of Being" 40-minute documentary on the making of War Of Being, "The Strangeland," an in-depth view of the characters of War Of Being, the 1- minute feature length video and album in 5.1 Surround - strictly limited to 1,500 copies worldwide.

- CD Digipack with 24-page booklet

- Digital (+ in Dolby Atmos)

- Gatefold 2LP 'The Scribe" – Black and Gold Corona (TesseracT EU Store exclusive limited to 1000)

- Gatefold 2LP "Fear" – Red and Black Marble (TesseracT US/AUS Store exclusive limited to 1000)

- Gatefold 2LP – Red Vinyl (Revolver.com exclusive limited to 500)

- Gatefold 2LP – Clear Vinyl (Amazon.co.uk + Euro indie stores exclusive limited to 1000)

- Gatefold 2LP – Yellow Vinyl (Kscope Store + EMP Germany Exclusive limited to 500)

- Gatefold 2LP – Black Vinyl

- Blu-Ray (5.1 Surround/"War Of Being" 11-minute feature length video / "The Strangeland" and "The Journey of Being")

Pre-save / pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Natural Disaster"

"Echoes"

"The Grey"

"Legion"

"Tender"

"War Of Being"

"Sirens"

"Burden"

"Sacrifice"

"War Of Being" video:

Alongside the brand new album, the band will be embarking on a worldwide tour that will begin in 2023 running through to 2024 performing shows in throughout the US, Europe, the UK, Asia and Australia, with support from Intervals, Unprocessed, Alluvial, and The Callous Daoboys.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 14 and are available here.

(Photo - Andy Ford)