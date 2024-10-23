TESTAMENT Announce Multi-Format Reissue Of Practice What You Preach Album; "Time Is Coming" Lyric Video Streaming

In the summer of 2023, iconic Bay Area thrash metal pioneers, Testament, announced they entered a new partnership with Nuclear Blast which secured the first six albums of their catalog in the United States.

Starting in late 2023 the band saw the re-release of the first two albums. Now the time has come for the reissue of the third album in the genre defining catalog, the band’s seminal 1989 album, Practice What You Preach.

The original master of the album will now be available as a CD, an orange bone swirl LP, a limited edition orange cassette (700 worldwide), and a limited edition long box (CD, sticker, and button, limited to 500).

Amidst the current climate of politics around the world, Testament offers fans a fitting anthem via a lyric video for the track 'Time Is Coming". Watch the clip below, and pre-order the reissue of Practice What You Preach on the format of your choice, here.

Tracklisting:

"Practice What You Preach"

"Perilous Nation"

"Envy Life"

"Time Is Coming"

"Blessed In Contempt"

"Greenhouse Effect"

"Sins Of Omission"

"The Ballad"

"Nightmare (Coming Back To You)"

"Confusion Fusion"

"Time Is Coming" lyric video:

Testament is currently on the final dates of 'Klash Of The Titans' North American tour with labelmates and co-headliners Kreator. Next month, the band will head overseas as special guests for a monstrous union between German thrash titans, Kreator, and US metal monsters, Anthrax. This unmissable lineup will kick off their 18-date trek in Manchester on November 21 and will conclude in Den Bosch on December 15.

Tickets are on sale and are expected to sell quickly for this highly anticipated tour, between three of the genre’s most legendary bands. Purchase the tickets and see all tour dates at Testamentlegions.com.