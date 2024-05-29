TESTAMENT Announce New Chicago Date For "Klash Of The Titans" Co-Headlining Tour With KREATOR And Special Guests POSSESSED

Testament have added a Chicago date, September 27 at Radius, to the itinerary for their Klash Of The Titans 2024 co-headlining tour with Kreator, and special guests Possessed.

"Get ready North America. We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our Thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy and The New Order." - Testament

Tickets on sale here.

Chuck Billy explains, "Our goal with remastering The Legacy and The New Order was to make them breathe. Mixing and mastering is much different today than it was 37 years ago. We pulled back a lot of the effects we’d put on the tracks back in the day and made it all really powerful, solid, and loud. It’s amazing how much it all opened up. We’re excited to get our remastered first two albums to our fans because they sound like how they probably always should have sounded. It was our first time in the studio back then, after all.

"We put those first four records out in four years. We were just relentless with writing, recording, and touring. That’s what really established us as artists. And we’ve gotten better over the years as performers. We’re focused. The number one thing that matters to us is the show, not the party. We’re giving it 100 percent every night.

"At Milwaukee Metal Fest I asked the crowd who’d seen us in the late eighties and only a few hands went up. So we’re doing this for the old school fans, the people who never had a chance to hear all of these songs live before, and the new generation. We’ll hit them hard with The Legacy and The New Order, thrashing away."

Newest member, young gun drummer Chris Dovas adds "Testament is a band I grew up listening to so it’s important to me to stay true to the Testament sound. It’s been so cool to play songs from the first two albums live. I’ve tried to do them justice, staying true to how they were recorded, while adding little extra bits. Like a few parts where Eric is doing some chugging, I’ll match it with double bass. Little things like that. They are classic records so I stay true to the parts while also imagining what I might have done a little differently in those sessions."

Kreator comments, "We’re very proud to bring a second edition of the Klash Of The Titans to North America! This time with the Bay area beasts, Testament and one of my favorite bands in the world, Possessed. From start to finish, this is metal madness and we can’t wait to deliver our biggest shows to date over there!"

Tour dates:

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield