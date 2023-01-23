TESTAMENT Announce "Titans Of Creation" European Summer Festival Tour 2023 With EXODUS And VOIVOD

Bay Area thrash metal stalwarts, Testament, have announced their "Titans Of Creation" European Summer Festival Tour 2023, launching May 26 in Wiesbaden, Germany. The band will be joined by Exodus and Voivod on a good portion of the shows.

Tickets will be on sale this Wednesday, January 25 at 10 AM, local time, here.

Sepultura dates with Exodus and Voivod:

May

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Munich Germany - Backstage

30 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

June

1 – Milan, Italy - Live Club

2 – Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

11 - Strasbourg, France - Laiterie *

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

16 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol *

* no Voivod

Sepultura festival dates:

May

27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

June

4 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

7 – Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

8 – Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

9 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest

10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

Testament will be joined by Kreator in a set of Latin American tour dates scheduled for this spring.

Dates:

April

19 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

21 - Quito, Ecuador - The Metal Fest

23 - Santiago, Chile - The Metal Fest

25 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Sala del Museo

26 - Buenos Aires, Argetina - Teatro Vorterix

28 - Brasilia, Brazil - Opera Hall

30 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil

May

2 - Bogota, Colombia - Royal Center

3 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Centro de Eventos Pedregal

5 - Queretaro, Mexico - Plaza de Toros Santa Maria

6 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Guanamor Teatro Estudio

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellón Oeste

9 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Plaza de los Artistas, Museo Marte

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)