TESTAMENT Announce "Titans Of Creation" European Summer Festival Tour 2023 With EXODUS And VOIVOD
January 23, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Bay Area thrash metal stalwarts, Testament, have announced their "Titans Of Creation" European Summer Festival Tour 2023, launching May 26 in Wiesbaden, Germany. The band will be joined by Exodus and Voivod on a good portion of the shows.
Tickets will be on sale this Wednesday, January 25 at 10 AM, local time, here.
Sepultura dates with Exodus and Voivod:
May
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
28 - Munich Germany - Backstage
30 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
June
1 – Milan, Italy - Live Club
2 – Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
3 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
11 - Strasbourg, France - Laiterie *
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
16 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol *
* no Voivod
Sepultura festival dates:
May
27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
June
4 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Metalfest
7 – Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
8 – Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
9 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest
10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
Testament will be joined by Kreator in a set of Latin American tour dates scheduled for this spring.
Dates:
April
19 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva
21 - Quito, Ecuador - The Metal Fest
23 - Santiago, Chile - The Metal Fest
25 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Sala del Museo
26 - Buenos Aires, Argetina - Teatro Vorterix
28 - Brasilia, Brazil - Opera Hall
30 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil
May
2 - Bogota, Colombia - Royal Center
3 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Centro de Eventos Pedregal
5 - Queretaro, Mexico - Plaza de Toros Santa Maria
6 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Guanamor Teatro Estudio
7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellón Oeste
9 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Plaza de los Artistas, Museo Marte
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)