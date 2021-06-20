TESTAMENT - Complete Pro-Shot Performance From Hellfest 2019

Arte Concert and the organziers behind Hellfest have teamed up to bring you Testament's unedited stage show, captured live on June 23, 2019 in Clisson, France.

Setlist:

"Brotherhood Of The Snake"

"The Pale King"

"More Than Meets The Eye"

"Practice What You Preach"

"The New Order"

"Electric Crown"

"Into The Pit"

"Over The Wall"

"Disciples Of The Watch"

"The Formation Of Damnation"

Testament will be performing at the 2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia on September 9. Grab your tickets today at BlueRidgeRockfest.com.