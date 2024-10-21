TESTAMENT Enlists NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN For "Slower Song" On Forthcoming Album

Testament singer Chuck Billy was recently interviewed by Paul Salfen of AMFM Magazine. During their chat, which can be viewed below, Chuck offered a progress report on his band's upcoming album. The currently untitled full-length studio effort serves as the follow-up to Titans Of Creation, which came out in 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

According to Billy, "We're almost done recording right now. We finished, I'd say, three quarters of the recording before we left for Europe. And we have a three-week break now. And Steve's [DiGiorgio - bassist] in the studio finishing bass and Eric's [Peterson - guitarist] finishing up some of the rhythm guitars, but out of the 11 songs, I already tracked eight of 'em. So I just have a couple more songs to sing. We have another break after this U.S. tour in November. We'll finish up all the backing vocals and anything that needs to be — after getting to live with it, which is something nice. We never really get to live with the music after recording. It's recorded. Here it is. Let's go. It's done, written in stone. Which is nice, is now we really get to live with it out on the road and talk about it together and say, 'Hey, what if we did this or what if we tried that?' And we've already came up with so much alternative stuff to try now. Like this week, Friday, I go in and I'm gonna try some new things on some vocal verses. We're talking about tones of guitars and bringing in some string sections."

"On this record, I don't wanna say the word 'ballad', but we wrote a slower song like we had back in the '80s and '90s that we wrote on this record. And it's really awesome, really good. We're gonna bring in a guest vocalist, Floor Jansen from Nightwish. She's gonna sing on it with me. And we're gonna bring some string section into the song. We're not afraid to take those chances where a lot of bands criticize you, like, 'Oh, we don't write ballads. What are you doing that?' But you know what? At this point in our lives and career, we're writing to make us happy first and foremost and what feels good, what feels right, and this song just felt right, right now to kind of do this again."

Testament is currently on the co-headlining Klash Of The Titans North American tour with Kreator and special guests Possessed. During the tour, the band will perform an “old-school set” celebrating the remastered reissues of their landmark first two albums, The Legacy and The New Order. Remaining dates are listed below.

October

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield