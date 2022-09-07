TESTAMENT Enlists SEVEN SPIRES Drummer CHRIS DOVAS For First Six Shows Of The Bay Strikes Back Tour
Seven Spires drummer Chris Dovas will fill in for Dave Lombardo on Testament’s first six dates of the summer/fall leg of The Bay Strikes Back Tour. Lombardo has to miss the dates due to a scheduling conflict with Misfits.
Testament guitarist Eric Peterson said in an Instagram post: "Yo! Chillin with Stevie D and Chris Dovas after rehearsals today! By the way, Mr. Lombardo will be playing a show with the Misfits on the 17th and joining us in Saint Petersburg Florida until then we are in good hands with Mr. Dovas I think folks will be surprised! See ya all soon!"
Tour dates:
September
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
12 - Wichita, KS -Cotillion
13 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
21 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
22 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
23 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
26 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
27 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
30 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
October
1 - London, ON - London Music Hall
3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
12 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
14 - Reno, NV - Cargo
15 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic