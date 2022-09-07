TESTAMENT Enlists SEVEN SPIRES Drummer CHRIS DOVAS For First Six Shows Of The Bay Strikes Back Tour

Seven Spires drummer Chris Dovas will fill in for Dave Lombardo on Testament’s first six dates of the summer/fall leg of The Bay Strikes Back Tour. Lombardo has to miss the dates due to a scheduling conflict with Misfits.

Testament guitarist Eric Peterson said in an Instagram post: "Yo! Chillin with Stevie D and Chris Dovas after rehearsals today! By the way, Mr. Lombardo will be playing a show with the Misfits on the 17th and joining us in Saint Petersburg Florida until then we are in good hands with Mr. Dovas I think folks will be surprised! See ya all soon!"

Tour dates:

September

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

12 - Wichita, KS -Cotillion

13 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

21 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

22 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

23 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

26 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

27 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

30 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

October

1 - London, ON - London Music Hall

3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

12 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Reno, NV - Cargo

15 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic