TESTAMENT, EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL – U.S. Leg Of Bay Strikes Back Tour Postponed Until 2022

The North American leg of the Bay Strikes Back tour featuring Testament, Exodus and Death Angel has been postponed until 2022.

“We were really on the fence with this decision,” says Testament guitarist Eric Peterson. “But seeing other bands make it through with a few mild cases and other bigger bands just cancelling their entire tours, we felt it is in our best interest to postpone these shows to '22.”

Adds fellow guitarist Alex Skolnick, “It gives none of us any pleasure to be the bearers of bad news yet again, but here we are. Although Bay Strikes Back is a top tour package for theaters, the reality is this: It can’t afford to take the risks that top grossing larger venue tours have been taking. The type of disruptions KISS and other large outdoor venue tours have experienced could cause our shows to be permanently cancelled - a lose/lose for everyone. The fact that a lower budget tour such as ours is limited to indoor venues with tight backstage space only adds to the risk. It should go without saying that calling off these dates was a ‘last resort’ decision, and everyone involved would much rather this weren’t the case. However, this is the new reality we’re all in. All we can do is hope for everyone’s understanding, which we ask for sincerely.”

The trio of bands will perform as scheduled at Sacramento’s Aftershock festival on Thursday, October 7, as well as the hometown show scheduled for November 27 at Fox Oakland.

“We are saddened to announce that the Bay Strikes Back tour is being postponed, but the risk of cancelled shows due to positive tests leading to tour personnel being quarantined and isolated is just too great at this time,” says Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. “We want to feel safe, enjoy the tour and be able to hang out with our close friends. The silver lining in this is that Tom Hunting no longer needs chemo and will have more time to work his way back to doing a full tour. He will make his return behind the drums at Aftershock but a full tour requires more preparation, so that is the good part.”

Bay Strikes Back dates have been rebooked beginning in April and will include additional cities not originally scheduled for the tour.

“Usually when I’m asked to contribute a quote to an announcement it pertains to something I’m extremely excited about,” says Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda. “In this case I’m gutted… It pains me to announce that The Bay Strikes Back U.S. Tour is being postponed. No one was looking forward to this more than me. But, on the brighter side of things, the tour is in fact going to happen - just at a later time. And I can assure you that the already ravenous to play live members of Death Angel promise to provide a crushing set during a crushing tour. The Bay WILL Strike Back!”

Rescheduled dates:

April

9 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

22 - Dallas, TX -Amplified Live

23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

30 - Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom

May

1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

2 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

5 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

6 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Theater

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

12 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

19 - Denver, CO - Summit

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

* More dates will be added