TESTAMENT - Fan-Filmed Footage Of First Reunion Show With Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel kicked off The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2022 on April 9th at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California. The concert marked Testament's first show with drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer) since he rejoined the group earlier this year, replacing Gene Hoglan (Strapping Young Lad). Previously, Lombardo played drums on Testament's 1999 studio album The Gathering.

Testament performed a 16-song set list, which can be seen below, along with select fan-filmed video:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"The Pale King"

"Practice What You Preach"

"The New Order"

"WWIII"

"Low"

"D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate)"

"Electric Crown"

"Souls Of Black"

"Night Of The Witch"

"Eyes Of Wrath"

"Legions Of The Dead"

"True Believer"

"Over The Wall"

"Into The Pit"

"Disciples Of The Watch"

