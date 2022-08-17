TESTAMENT - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Barcelona Show Streaming

On August 6th, Bay Area titans Testament performed at Razzmatazz is Barcelona, Spain. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be veiwed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Rise Up"

"The New Order"

"The Pale King"

"Children of the Next Level"

"Practice What You Preach"

"WWIII"

"D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate)"

"Night of the Witch"

"The Formation of Damnation"

- bass solo -

"Souls of Black"

"First Strike Is Deadly"

"Over the Wall"

"Into the Pit"

"Alone in the Dark"

Testament unleashed their thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, via Nuclear Blast in 2020.

Today, Testament has announced they will release a Titans Of Creation Video Album on September 9 via Nuclear Blast Records. The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that will be available on Blu-Ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox. Staying true to the record, the performances feature Gene Hoglan behind the kit! This version will be limited to 6,500 units worldwide.

In celebration of the news, the band releases the music video for the track "Curse Of Osiris", which can be seen below.

Chuck Billy comments, "I’m very excited and proud to release the video play through for the Titans of Creation album. We were fortunate enough to have Gene Hoglan on drums before his departure. Now fans can watch us play the entire album in their homes with friends and start their own mosh pit in their living rooms."

Eric Peterson comments, “We are pleased to announce something we have always wanted to do! A performance video for each song on our latest release Titans Of Creation. It almost didn’t happen as we got the news from Gene that he was going to go his separate way, but we left on a good note and we agreed that we should nail this last idea I think it came out really killer & can’t wait for everybody to see it! We kept it simple, and added a couple of visual elements on some songs for a certain vibe of the song, overall great to listen to and watch us jam these new killer songs! Looking forward to doing it again on the next record too!"

Pre-orders available at nuclearblast.com.