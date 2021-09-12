TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY Confirms Solo Album Is In The Works - "I Don't Want It To Resemble Testament"

Guesting on the Not These Two Fucking Guys podcast, Testament frontman Chuck Billy confirmed the indreasing buzz that he is working on a solo album. Check out the interview below.

Chuck Billy: "I was recruiting some guitar players over the last six months to write a record with me, and I was gonna use a different guitar player on every song to help me write songs. Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), I've talked to him. I also want Gary Holt (Exodus) to write some songs with me, Glen Drover (Eidolon, ex-Magadeth) is gonna write some songs. I want it to be different, and what I've told all these guys is that I wanna do a solo record, but I don't want it to resemble Testament. I wanna do something different, and the direction I wanna go is the old classic vinyl-sounding records; just real, clean and dry and big. Real tones, not compressed digital stuff. I want it to be classic sounding, but have it rock, have it bluesy."

Testament released their 13th album, Titans Of Creation, in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

