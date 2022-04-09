TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY On The Return Of Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO - "It Felt So Natural Getting Dave Back; We're Comfortable"

Testament frontman Chuck Billy recently guested on The Cassius Morris Show and discussed the making of the band's new album, as well as the reurn of drummer Dave Lombardo to the fold. Check out the in-depth interview below.

On the dynamic within the band now that Lombardo has rejoined the line-up

Billy: It's like night and day (compared to before). That was 21 years ago or something. Now that we're 20 years older, touring a little bit differently, being more adult-like than we were back then, it's definitely different. But I think on the bigger scale of things, it felt so natural getting Dave back, just hanging out for a meal after practice or something like that, it's like we know this routine. We're comfortable."

Testament, who recently parted ways with Gene Hoglan, have announced that their new drummer is Dave Lombardo. The former Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, and Dead Cross member was previously in Testament from 1998-1999 and was featured on their 1999 album, The Gathering.

A message states: "This drummer is key in making Testament's mark in metal history. The band is very excited to welcome back one of the greatest drummers in heavy metal...Take your pick, one in one hundred, I don't care who you have on that list, there is only one drummer who is the best, Dave Lombardo!"

Singer Chuck Billy declares: “I’ll state the obvious, we are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo. Dave added immense power when he joined the band for The Gathering, and we are ecstatic to see what new flavor he will bring back to Testament.”

Dave Lombardo stated, "This is a long-awaited reunion that was bound to happen. Once upon a time, we created a thrash masterpiece. I have no doubt that our musical chemistry will pick up exactly where we left off. I love the Testament family and am very excited to be joining them once again. Pure brutality awaits."

Guitarist Eric Peterson expresses, “Having Dave Lombardo join us again feels like we are picking up where unfinished business had left off. There is a silver lining to every cloud and working again with Dave calls for us to celebrate with our horns held high!”

"Testament is one of my all-time favorite bands, so to be able to amplify the news of their newest member, Dave Lombardo, and fire up the metal community is an honor bestowed upon me by the metal Gods!," says Jose Mangin of SiriusXM Liquid Metal.

Don’t miss the most epic lineup of any metal tour this spring, The Bay Strikes Back Tour, and witness Dave Lombardo’s return to Testament. Tickets & VIP at testamentlegions.com.

Testament recently announced 2022 European summer festival appearances and club shows with Exodus, Heathen and Death Angel on select dates. Tickets for all shows are on sale now, here.

Tour dates:

July

9 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival

10 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

11 - Krakow, Poland - Studio (with Exodus, Heathen)

12 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery (with Sepultura, Exodus, Death Angel, Heathen)

14 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

16 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

17 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo in Rock

19 - Rome, Italy - Rock in Roma (with Exodus, Death Angel, Heathen)

21 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

23 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills of Rock

24 - Sibiu, Romania - Art Mania

26 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

29 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metalfest

30 - Burgos, Spain - Anden 56 (with Exodus, Heathen)

31 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem (with Exodus, Heathen)

August

3 - Malaga, Spain - Paris 15 (with Exodus, Heathen)

4 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera (with Exodus, Heathen)

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz (with Exodus, Heathen)

9 - Bordeaux, France - Rocher de Palmer (with Exodus, Heathen)

12 - Catton Park, UK - Bloodstock Festival

13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage (with Exodus, Heathen)

16 - Innsbruck, Austria - Music Hall (with Exodus, Heathen)

17 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

19 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

20 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metalfest

21 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)