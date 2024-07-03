TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY Talks New Album - "If You Listen To It, You'll Go, 'That's Testament, But A Little More Octane To It'" (Video)

Testament frontman Chuck Billy recently guested on Metal Zone With Nikki Black and discussed the band's new studio album. It will be the follow-up to Titans Of Creation, released in 2020.

Chuck: "The record is very aggressive. With this one, we have a new drummer, Chris Dovas, who's really putting a fire under Eric (Peterson / guitar) and really, really got some really heavy, fast... I don't know if it's the word 'modern', maybe. I don't know, but… current, how about that? Current-sounding. So, Chris is adding to that."

"There's a song, 'Havana Syndrome', which is about the Havana Syndrome. People, look that up. There's 'Infanticide AI', which is another song going AI direction, and there's actually a slower song. We haven't done a slower song... I'm not gonna say 'ballad', but I'm gonna say a slower song that has a lot of groove and soul, called 'Meant To Be'. It's like a classic Testament-type ballad, I guess, if you wanna use that word. We've got a little bit of everything, but, again, I think it's really sticking to Testament, having to have some melodic stuff, even though there's some really brutal lyrics and real brutal, more of a death voice. I still put the hook in with more of a melodic hook or something. It's still classic Testament. If you listen to it, you'll go, 'That's Testament, but a little more octane to it.'"

This Fall, the Klash Of The Titans makes its triumphant return to North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Testament and Kreator co-headlining the run. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12th in Reno, making its way across the US, and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27th. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates Possessed. Confirmed dates are as listed:

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield