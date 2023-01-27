TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Performs VAN HALEN's "Little Guitars"... On A Little Guitar; Video

Testament guitarist, Alex Skolnick, has released the new video below, in which he performs the intro to Van Halen's "Little Guitars", featured on the band's 1982 album, Diver Down.

Posted yesterday (Thursday, January 26), Skolnick wrote: "Today is the great Eddie Van Halen’s Bday (only King Edward could cause me to learn something this insane…). This little snippet - from Diver Down, which was sandwiched between the essential album Fair Warning and the massive hit maker of 1984 - gets a bit overshadowed. Then again, Ed had played so much awesome, groundbreaking stuff, I suppose some moments are bound to fly under the radar compared to others. It’s time to shine some new light on this piece (always wanted to learn it). Happy Bday, EVH!

"Anyone with questions about this “little guitar” - its the same one on the previous two YouTube vids (Visit my IG or FB, scroll back to last summer, and see the the post describing how this unassuming, hand-built gem was randomly discovered and purchased on a stroll through lovely Porto 🇵🇹)."