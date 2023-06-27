TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Talks Songwriting For New Album - "It's Coming Together; We Can Never Rush It" (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick following the band's show at Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 15th. Check out the interview below.

On the band's new studio album:

"There are a few songs, a few ideas. We haven't gotten to the vocals yet, but I would say there's close to half an album's worth of music that is pretty close to having vocals. We still need to write the other half and get into that process. It's coming together; we can never rush it. We don't have a lot of shows after this tour, until September, and between now and then we're going to try to complete the writing, at least as far as the music goes. I think by next year we should be able to go into the studio - early in the year - and have it out by next year."

Nuclear Blast is proud to announce that the complete Testament catalog has been acquired and the band signed for an additional three albums in the future. The signing took place before the band’s fiery performance at Hellfest this past weekend. Fans will now be able to listen to the band's seminal albums The Legacy and The New Order on the DSP of their choice.

Chuck Billy states, "After a long history of making music and Testament teaming up with Nuclear Blast in 2008 with The Formation of Damnation to the current release Titans of Creation, we have taken it to the next level and have reclaimed our 6 albums from Atlantic Records and have delivered them to Nuclear Blast to be re-released. Along with the Atlantic catalog, Testament will sign a new 3-album deal with NB worldwide. We are so grateful to be with the Best Heavy Metal label in the world that will spread Testament's Legacy."

Eric Peterson comments, "We signed with NB back in 2008 and it’d been a perfect fit for us ever since then. Incidentally, our older catalog with Atlantic Records - The Legacy, The New Order, Practice What You Preach, Souls of Black, The Ritual, and Low - have returned to us and we feel it’s a great new start to have NB Release these albums again with some new unreleased artwork, photos, etc. Also, we will be signing a new three-album deal with them! So the future for Metal is looking very, very bright! Cheers!"

Tommy Jones Nuclear Blast US Label Manager adds: "One of my favorite guitars as a kid was my dark red Ibanez Saber (540S) with the wizard neck. I purchased that guitar to sound like Alex Skolnick who played that model and color back in the day. So all these years later to be signing those OG, genre-defining Testament albums that were such an early influence like The New Order, Practice What You Preach, and Souls of Black, as well as new Testament albums to Nuclear Blast, is completing a full circle for me. Truly an 'If the 15-year-old me could see this' type of moment. It’s time to continue 'The Legacy' with Nuclear Blast!”

