TESTAMENT Guitarist ERIC PETERSON Says Drummer CHRIS DOVAS "Will Push The Envelope And Make Testament Heavier And More Precise Than Before"

Dave Lombardo's second tenure with Testament has come to an end. The drummer - best known as a co-founding member of Slayer - is currently playing with both Mr. Bungle, and Misfits, as well as focusing on his burgeoning solo career.

Lombardo issued a statement, which reads in part: "We knew 2022 was going to be relatively easy, as far as schedules go, between myself and Testament. Unfortunately, 2023 has not been so easy. After months of trying to work out specific tour dates, our schedules are just conflicting too much to make sense this year. Therefore, I will not be joining Testament for their 2023 tour dates."

Testament guitarist, Eric Peterson, has issued the following in regards to Chris Dovas (Seven Spires), who will no occupy the Testament drum stool.

"What can I say? Things sometimes just happen for a reason. I mean, just when everything seems to go ok - BAM! Nope! but then something opens up… Chris Dovas happened. Chris replaced Dave on our last North American run cause of over booked scheduled from Dave, but it was a blessing in disguise 😈 Chris has turned out to be totally, unbelievably amazing and a very kind, awesome, brilliant drummer. We are more than thrilled for our fans to experience his more than meets the eye capabilities with our South American and European tours coming up, also in this last minute situation we’ve connected on a killer spree, working on new ideas this last week has become more than promising. I am stoked to say it’s gonna be KILLER, peeps! Anyway, rest assured that Chris will push the envelope so to speak, and make TESTAMENT heavier and more precise than before! 🤘 More to come!!!!! W00t! 🤘I have to add, it was a pleasure and a great time to have Dave back in his short lived return again."

Find Testament's tour itinerary here.



