TESTAMENT - "Hopefully In Late '23 We'll Have A New Record Out"

In August 2022, Testament played the Ronnie James Dio Stage at Bloodstock Open Air in Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire, England.

Festival organizers have just released the following video clip, in which Testament guitarist Eric Peterson sat down with Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne. Eric talks about former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo’s influence on the band's music, a new album for 2023, and the explosive origins of the infamous Bay Area scene.

In closing, Eric revealed, "We're off 'til March, so I'm going to start working on some new material. Been working on ideas, but I'm going to try to put the puzzle together. Hopefully in late '23 we'll have a new record out."

Tickets for Bloodstock Open Air 2023 are on sale now at this location. Experience headliners Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, and Meshuggah, alongside the likes of Celtic Frost/Triptykon, In Flames, Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Decapitated, DevilDriver, Zeal And Ardor, Dead Label, Ugly Kid Joe, All Hail The Yeti, Biohazard, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, King 810, and many more, next August.