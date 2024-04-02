TESTAMENT Joins Forces With Heavys Headphones For "Souls Of Black" Shells Edition
April 2, 2024, 45 minutes ago
San Francisco Bay Area veterans, Testament, have announced their collaboration with Heavys Headphones.
Says the band: "We teamed up with Heavys to bring you these Custom Designed Shells inspired by the 'Souls Of Black'. 🤘 Get yours NOW!"
Shells are interchangeable and designs are available in limited quantities. Mix and match shells to style & personalize your Heavys Headphones.
Shells Only includes:
2 Testament "Souls Of Black" Limited Edition Shells
* Shells snap on the external side of the ear cup
Shells + Headphone Bundle includes:
- Heavys H1H Headphones
- 2 Testament "Souls Of Black" Limited Edition Shells
- 2 Heavys Original Shells
- AUX Cable
- USB-C Charging Cable
- FREE Premium Hard-Shell Travel Case
Headphones Product Details:
- World’s first headphones built for Metalheads
- 8 Drivers with patented placement creating optimal sound fields & frequency range coverage
- Immerse in a Concert-like sound & feeling
- 5 microphones
- 50 hours of battery life
- Bluetooth 5.1 plus a wired option
- HellBlocker™ active noise cancellation
- Transparent mode for speaking
- Designed for comfort
Shop here.