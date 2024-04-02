TESTAMENT Joins Forces With Heavys Headphones For "Souls Of Black" Shells Edition

San Francisco Bay Area veterans, Testament, have announced their collaboration with Heavys Headphones.

Says the band: "We teamed up with Heavys to bring you these Custom Designed Shells inspired by the 'Souls Of Black'. 🤘 Get yours NOW!"

Shells are interchangeable and designs are available in limited quantities. Mix and match shells to style & personalize your Heavys Headphones.

Shells Only includes:

2 Testament "Souls Of Black" Limited Edition Shells

* Shells snap on the external side of the ear cup

Shells + Headphone Bundle includes:

- Heavys H1H Headphones

- 2 Testament "Souls Of Black" Limited Edition Shells

- 2 Heavys Original Shells

- AUX Cable

- USB-C Charging Cable

- FREE Premium Hard-Shell Travel Case

Headphones Product Details:

- World’s first headphones built for Metalheads

- 8 Drivers with patented placement creating optimal sound fields & frequency range coverage

- Immerse in a Concert-like sound & feeling

- 5 microphones

- 50 hours of battery life

- Bluetooth 5.1 plus a wired option

- HellBlocker™ active noise cancellation

- Transparent mode for speaking

- Designed for comfort

Shop here.