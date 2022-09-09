TESTAMENT Release "WWIII" Music Video; Titans Of Creation Video Album Out Now

Bay area thrash metal giants, Testament, unleashed their thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, via Nuclear Blast in 2020. Today, Testament releases the Titans Of Creation Video Album via Nuclear Blast Records.

The limited-edition collectible features performance videos of all the tracks on the record. The footage was compiled at a soundstage in San Francisco and was edited into music video-style clips that is available on Blu-Ray accompanying the CD with bonus photos and liner notes plus a button and sticker in a longbox. Staying true to the record, the performances feature Gene Hoglan behind the kit. This version is limited to 6,500 units worldwide. Order here, listen on streaming platforms here.

In celebration, the band has released the music video for the track "WWIII" which can be seen below.

Chuck Billy comments, "I am very excited for the release of our 'WW3' video. This song is really relevant to what is going on in this crazy world we live in. When the song was written it was based on a future that I wished would never happen. Today I feel anything is possible."

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWIII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtar's Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"WWIII" video:

"Curse Of Osiris" video:

Seven Spires drummer Chris Dovas will fill in for Dave Lombardo on Testament’s first six dates of the summer/fall leg of The Bay Strikes Back Tour. Lombardo has to miss the dates due to a scheduling conflict with Misfits.

Testament guitarist Eric Peterson said in an Instagram post: "Yo! Chillin with Stevie D and Chris Dovas after rehearsals today! By the way, Mr. Lombardo will be playing a show with the Misfits on the 17th and joining us in Saint Petersburg Florida until then we are in good hands with Mr. Dovas I think folks will be surprised! See ya all soon!"

Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

September

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

12 - Wichita, KS -Cotillion

13 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

21 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

22 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

23 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

26 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

27 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

28 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

30 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

October

1 - London, ON - London Music Hall

3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

6 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

12 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Reno, NV - Cargo

15 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic