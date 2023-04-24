TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY - "We're Working On A New Record"; Video

In a new interview with El Lado Oscuro TV, Testament frontman, Chuck Billy, reveals the band are working on material for their new album and follow-up to 2020's Titans Of Creation.

Says Chuck: "We're working on a new record now, so it's time to put that one behind us and make another one."

Asked if the new album will arrive in 2024, Chuck reveals: "I think so. We didn't really book a lot of shows this year. We're doing Latin America and then we're doing Europe, and that's it, and then Japan, a couple of shows. But we're leaving a lot of the schedule open so we can get a lot of the music done, and hopefully by the end of the year we'll get into the studio and start recording, so we'll have a release hopefully early next year."

Dave Lombardo's second tenure with Testament has come to an end. The drummer - best known as a co-founding member of Slayer - is currently playing with both Mr. Bungle, and Misfits, as well as focusing on his burgeoning solo career.

Lombardo issued a statement, which reads in part: "We knew 2022 was going to be relatively easy, as far as schedules go, between myself and Testament. Unfortunately, 2023 has not been so easy. After months of trying to work out specific tour dates, our schedules are just conflicting too much to make sense this year. Therefore, I will not be joining Testament for their 2023 tour dates."

Testament guitarist, Eric Peterson, has issued the following in regards to Chris Dovas (Seven Spires), who will now occupy the Testament drum stool.

"What can I say? Things sometimes just happen for a reason. I mean, just when everything seems to go ok - BAM! Nope! but then something opens up… Chris Dovas happened. Chris replaced Dave on our last North American run cause of over booked scheduled from Dave, but it was a blessing in disguise 😈 Chris has turned out to be totally, unbelievably amazing and a very kind, awesome, brilliant drummer. We are more than thrilled for our fans to experience his more than meets the eye capabilities with our South American and European tours coming up, also in this last minute situation we’ve connected on a killer spree, working on new ideas this last week has become more than promising. I am stoked to say it’s gonna be KILLER, peeps! Anyway, rest assured that Chris will push the envelope so to speak, and make TESTAMENT heavier and more precise than before! 🤘 More to come!!!!! W00t! 🤘I have to add, it was a pleasure and a great time to have Dave back in his short lived return again."

