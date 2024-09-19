TETRARCH Drop First New Single in Three Years; "Live Not Fantasize" Music Video Streaming

With tireless perseverance and distinct musical and production talent, the unrelenting ascent of top-charting modern nu metal stars Tetrarch has been palpable in the scene since the release of their first album, 2017's Freak, followed by their Napalm Records label debut, the highly-acclaimed Unstable, in 2021. Now, after three years of intensely focused growth, the band is thrilled to release their first taste of brand new music - launching their next unmissable era.

Today, Tetrarch's gripping new 90s industrial-injected anthem, "Live Not Fantasize", has fully impacted earth. Pummelling guitars and drums blend with intense electronic flourishes, as guitar icon for the new era Diamond Rowe deftly accents the eerie vocals of Josh Fore with quick riffage and a dynamic, spine-tingling guitar solo.

Partnered with a high-quality, energetic, story-driven music video, the track - co-produced by renowned producer Dave Otero, Diamond Rowe and Josh Fore - provides an intense preview for what's to come for Tetrarch in the new year.

Guitarist Diamond Rowe offers about the track and video: "We are extremely excited to release 'Live Not Fantasize' to the world. We had a lot of fun writing this song because of how heavy and aggressive it is, while still having a big catchy chorus that gets stuck in your head. This song is about never letting the negative feelings and thoughts in your mind define who you are and doing everything you can to get through tough times to find peace within yourself - so that you can live instead of dreaming of something better."

Watch the "Live Not Fantasize" video below. Stream/download the track here.

Fierce individuality and a fearless embrace of the outsider are at the heart of Tetrarch. Combining energetic modern musical aggression and lyrical honesty while organically and proudly honoring nu metal's foundations, the band leads the charge of the genre's new wave - appealing to fans both in and outside of the metal scene, and enthusiastically providing newcomers a gateway into heavy music.

The band’s tireless hard work and relentless determination has established them as one of the top newer bands in heavy music, catching the attention of major media, many in which lead guitarist Diamond Rowe was the first African American female lead guitarist from the heavy metal genre to be featured. Featured on Spotify playlists such as Kickass Metal, Rock Hard, New Blood and Metal Tracks, the band has also seen stellar support from Apple Music and their users, appearing on several additional playlists.

Tetrarch’s most recent album, Unstable, received massive critical acclaim. Upon release, Unstable's debut single, “I’m Not Right”, cracked the Mediabase Active Rock Top 30 and has garnered over 13 million combined cross-platform streams to date. Follow up single "You Never Listen" received support from many leading active rock outlets. Having appeared on major festivals such as Epicenter and Exit 111 and boasting tours with genre icons such as Sevendust, Atreyu and Nonpoint, Tetrarch are poised to elevate themselves to the next level with the mighty nonconformist’s spirit that has driven them since day one.

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore – vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe – lead guitar

Ryan Lerner – bass

Ruben Limas – drums

(Photo - Guillermo Briceno)