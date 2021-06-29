TETRARCH Release "Negative Noise" Drum Playthrough Video

Los Angeles- based breakout metal stars, Tetrarch, have released a drum playthrough video for "Negative Noise", featured on the band's sophomore album, Unstable, released back in April. Watch the clip below:

Produced by the band and Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, Khemmis), Unstable follows the band’s breakout debut Freak (2017). The new album shines not only as a natural step forward for Tetrarch, but a giant leap ahead - an even more focused effort combining bright flourishes, grooving low-end and soaring choruses. Unstable wastes no time igniting with the unforgettable, punching first single “I’m Not Right”. Boosted by frontman Josh Fore’s raw emotion and dynamic vocal style, the track pays homage to the genre’s greats while lifted by the eerie leads of trailblazing lead guitarist Diamond Rowe. Radio-ready, lyrically-relevant tracks like anti-bullying anthem for the ages “Sick Of You” and empowering “You Never Listen” showcase Tetrarch’s hefty progressions and unforgettable choruses. Unstable’s heaviest offerings prove the band’s dynamic assault of varying heavy styles, most notedly on assertive breakneck burner “Negative Noise” - a track that will turn the heads of metal’s greatest riffers with Rowe’s mighty axe attack - and on the melodically chilling “Take A Look Inside”, highlighting the powerful rhythm section of bassist Ryan Lerner and drummer Ruben Limas. The album explores a brooding, introspective side of the band on the standout, melodic “Addicted” and closer track “Trust Me”, which trickles-in supernatural atmosphere. Delivering heavy hit after hit, Unstable is 10 tracks of pure potency and undeniable talent.

Unstable tracklisting:

"I’m Not Right"

"Negative Noise"

"Unstable"

"You Never Listen"

"Sick Of You"

"Take A Look Inside"

"Stitch Me Up"

"Addicted"

"Pushed Down"

"Trust Me"

“Addicted” visualizer:

"Negative Noise" video:

“You Never Listen” video:

"I’m Not Right" video:

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore - vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe - lead guitar

Ryan Lerner - bass

Ruben Limas - drums