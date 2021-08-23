TETRARCH Reveal Blistering New Video For "Stitch Me Up"

Rising metal stars Tetrarch recently released their trailblazing sophomore full-length album, Unstable, and also announced a slew of fall tour dates with bands such as Atreyu, Nonpoint and more (see below for a full listing). In anticipation of the return of touring season, the band is thrilled to unleash a blistering new music video for the hard-charging album anthem "Stitch Me Up".

Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe says: “Shooting the video for 'Stitch Me Up' was super fun and we are honestly thrilled with how it came out. The way the storyline was shot has such a cinematic feel to it and the finished product just looks awesome.

The theme of this video is kind of about being an outcast in your everyday life. You can sometimes feel like a complete freak when it seems like no one else sees things the same way that you do or has common interests, but finally meeting up with people that are like you can make you feel safe and whole. It reminds me a lot of all of us in the heavy music community and how we may be looked at in strange ways, but when we’re all together we are just one big happy family sharing our love of music.”

Make sure to catch Tetrarch's return to the road this fall! Fans have several chances to witness the band - first, kicking off on September 3rd, Tetrarch will join Atreyu and Nonpoint for five dates. Shortly afterward, the band will perform at Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, OH, before hitting the road again in early November with headliners Atreyu and fellow special guests Crown The Empire, Saul and Defying Decay. See below for all current tour dates.

Tetrarch with Atreyu & Nonpoint:

September

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

4 - Newport, KY - Ovation

5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

7 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

8 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

Festival Date:

September

12: Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

Teterarch with Atreyu, Crown The Empire, Saul & Defying Decay:

November

9: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar And Grill

10: Houston, TX - The Warehouse

11: New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA

15: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

16: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

17: Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

19: Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian

20: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

21: New York, NY - Webster Hall

22: Clifton Park, NY - Empire Live

23: Hartford, CT - The Webster

24: Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26: Detroit, MI - The Majestic

27: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

30: Cleveland, OH - The Agora

December

1: Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

2: Joliet, IL - The Forge

3: Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater AC

4: Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

6: Kansas City, MO - The Truman

7: Denver, CO - The Summit

9: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11: Portland, OR - Roseland

12: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

14: Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

15: San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

16: Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Unstable tracklisting:

"I’m Not Right"

"Negative Noise"

"Unstable"

"You Never Listen"

"Sick Of You"

"Take A Look Inside"

"Stitch Me Up"

"Addicted"

"Pushed Down"

"Trust Me"

"Negative Noise" video:

“You Never Listen” video:

"I’m Not Right" video:

(Photo - Guillermo Briceño)