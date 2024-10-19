TETRARCH's DIAMOND ROWE Featured In "Live Not Fantasize" Guitar Playthrough Video

Jackson Guitars recently marked a new chapter in the brand’s investment in fostering progressive talent with the launch of the Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6. Diamond’s asymmetrical approach to playing is the key to Tetrarch’s heavy, yet catchy sound. Jackson Guitars celebrates its collaboration with Diamond with the Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6, Dark Rose.

Now, Jackson has shared a video featuring Diamond doing a playthrough of Tetrarch's "Live Not Fantasize". Check it out below.

“I‘m so excited about this new venture with the Jackson family. This is a historic collaboration - as I am the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar and the first African American female signature artist in heavy music. I feel so honored to have now joined such an elite group of players that are a part of this club. Many who have inspired me along this journey to get here. It’s truly humbling.” says Diamond.

Diamond Rowe is the co-founder and lead guitarist for the metal/hard rock band Tetrarch. Since co-founding the band in high school, Tetrarch has become one of the most talked about up-and-coming bands in the world, with many boldly naming Diamond Rowe the world’s next guitar hero. Tetrarch has connected with many fans while performing on some of the world's biggest stages garnering spots alongside several of the heavy music world’s biggest names such as Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Sevendust, Rob Zombie, Trivium, and many many others. The Jackson Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6 is based on Jackson’s single-cut Monarkh platform and is a premium guitar designed for progressive metal players seeking precision and accuracy.

Crafted in partnership with Diamond, this model boasts a 25.5 “ scale, Monarkh-styled nyatoh body draped with a gorgeous poplar burl top, three-piece nyatoh set-neck with graphite reinforcement, and 12˝ radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets. The black chrome-covered active EMG® 81/85 humbucking bridge and neck pickups, three-way toggle switch, single volume control, and tone control provide a range of tonal options. The Evertune® bridge ensures excellent tuning stability, while the Dark Rose finish with a new custom 3+3 color-matched Jackson headstock and black hardware looks simply stunning.

To showcase the Pro Plus Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6, Diamond shares her journey as a guitarist, delving into the inspiration behind her unique design specifications and the influential artists who shaped her sound within a captivating demo video. This video prominently features powerful performances of Tetrarch’s latest release, “Live Not Fantasize,” and “I’m Not Right” showcasing the DR12MG EVTN6’s unparalleled tonal versatility and performance capabilities.

For technical specs, additional information on new Jackson products and to find a retail partner near you, visit jacksonguitars.com.

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore – vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe – lead guitar

Ryan Lerner – bass

Ruben Limas – drums