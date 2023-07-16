Texas Blues Rocker LANCE LOPEZ Celebrates Release Of New Album, Trouble Is Good, With New Video And Tour

The great civil rights leader John Lewis famously encouraged people to “get in good trouble,” the kind of trouble that disrupts the status quo in order to bring about positive change. Well, fans of guitar phenom Lance Lopez now have a little “good trouble” headed their way.

On July 14th, Lopez released his brand new album Trouble Is Good, an all-original album and his first in over five years that surely marks the culmination of this brilliant artist’s extraordinary journey from young Texas blues prodigy to one of the most vibrant voices in guitar-based music today!

Featuring a whole host of stellar guest performers including drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, The Dead Daisies), bassist Danny Miranda (Queen, Blue Öyster Cult), and Jack Daley (Lenny Kravitz, Little Steven and the Disciples) as well as keyboardist Peter Keys (Lynyrd Skynyrd), Trouble Is Good is much more than just a platform for Lopez to show off his impressive chops. The songs, most of which were written either by Lopez or by the album’s producer Joey Sykes, offer both memorable hooks and surprising twists and turns. Lyrically, the album reflects on everything that’s gone on in the world the past few years, as well as painting pictures of intense emotional inner turmoil as heard on one of Trouble’s stand out tracks, “Uncivil War”, which finds Lopez trying to find a peaceful resolution to a conflict-scarred relationship.

Trouble Is Good artwork and tracklisting:

"Easy To Leave"

"Jam With Me"

"Trouble Is Good"

"Uncivil War"

"Wild Country"

"Take A Swing"

"Trying In The Tri Star State"

"Slow Down"

"Reborn"

"Voyager: Sunrise, Voyager, I Am Ra"

Those who know Lance know that where he truly shines is on a stage thrilling audiences with fiery live performances of his music. So thankfully Lopez is set to bring a bit of good trouble on the road as well. The first set of shows are listed below with more dates to follow.

