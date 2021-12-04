TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Texas Hippie Coalition will return to the road next year. The band, led by vocalist Big Dad Ritch, currently has 16 shows booked spanning 11 states. Confirmed dates are as listed:

January

27 - Trees - Dallas, TX

28 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

29 - Come And Take It - Austin, TX

February

24 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

25 - Shagnasty's Grubbery and Pour House - Huntsville, AL

26 - Furnace 41 - Jonesboro, GA

27 - Downtown Music Hall - Fort Walton Beach, FL

March

3 - Suck Bang Blow - Murrels Inlet, SC

4 - GroundZero - Spartanburg, SC

5 - Sidetracks - Bristol, TN

6 - Dils Center - Parkersburg, WV

9 - The Vortex - Akron, OH

10 - Thompson House - Newport, KY

11 - The Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

12 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

13 - The WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL

VIP meet and greet upgrades are available at this location.