TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Announce 2024 US Tour Dates

"We got ourselves a little thing called a Tour coming up," says Texas Hippie Coalition. "Have y'all heard about it? Select dates with Samhain Saints, Blacklist Union and Citizen Kane. Are y'all coming to these shows, or what? See y'all there!"

Catch Texas Hippie Coalition live at the following concerts:

February

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It

March

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - Baytown, TX - D's Irish Tavern

4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

15 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center

17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

April

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Family Reunion

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Cypress, TX - BFE Rock Club

20 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino

25 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

27 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon

28 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

May

10 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Road House

15 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow

16 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

17 - Bristol, TN - The Mountain

18 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnastys

24 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados

Texas Hippie Coalition is often compared to the many great southern rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. THC has etched out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, and have also created their own genre, "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.

THC released their seventh studio album, The Name Lives On, via MNRK Music Group in April 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Hell Hounds"

"I Come From The Dirt"

"Built For The Road"

"Scream"

"Hard Habit"

"Believe"

"License To Kill"

"Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth"

"| Teach Angels How To Fly"

"The Name Lives On"

"Hell Hounds" video:

"Hard Habit" video:

(Photo - Colt Coan)