TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Announce 2024 US Tour Dates
February 5, 2024, 35 minutes ago
"We got ourselves a little thing called a Tour coming up," says Texas Hippie Coalition. "Have y'all heard about it? Select dates with Samhain Saints, Blacklist Union and Citizen Kane. Are y'all coming to these shows, or what? See y'all there!"
Catch Texas Hippie Coalition live at the following concerts:
February
29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It
March
1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
2 - Baytown, TX - D's Irish Tavern
4 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
7 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
15 - Cadillac, MI - The Venue Event Center
17 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison
April
12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Family Reunion
13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
19 - Cypress, TX - BFE Rock Club
20 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino
25 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater
27 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon
28 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
May
10 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Road House
15 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow
16 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
17 - Bristol, TN - The Mountain
18 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnastys
24 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados
Texas Hippie Coalition is often compared to the many great southern rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. THC has etched out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, and have also created their own genre, "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.
THC released their seventh studio album, The Name Lives On, via MNRK Music Group in April 2023.
Tracklisting:
"Hell Hounds"
"I Come From The Dirt"
"Built For The Road"
"Scream"
"Hard Habit"
"Believe"
"License To Kill"
"Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth"
"| Teach Angels How To Fly"
"The Name Lives On"
"Hell Hounds" video:
"Hard Habit" video:
(Photo - Colt Coan)