TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Announce Dates For Saving America Tour
June 19, 2021, an hour ago
Texas Hippie Coalition has confirmed the routing for their Saving America Tour. The 22-date road trek begins July 2nd in Abingdon, VA and wraps up October 10th in Joliet, IL. Complete details are listed below.
July
2 - Enchanted Forest - Abingdon, VA
24 - Lone Star Music Fest - Lubbock, TX
August
28 - Legends Pub House And Venue - Chickasha, OK
September
3 - Inside Out Bar - Checotah, OK
9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Danville, VA
10 - Double Deuce Music Barn - Bulls Gap, TN
11 - Suck Bang Blow - Murrells Inlet, SC
12 - Thunder Valley Tavern - Bristol, TN
14 - Silverados - Black Mountain, NC
15 - Craft House - Pittsburgh, PA
16 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY
17 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN
18 - The Back Bar - Janesville, WI
19 - Every Buddy's Bar & Grill - Chippewa Falls, WI
30 - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO
October
1 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO
2 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO
5 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO
7 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI
8 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH
9 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI
10 - The Forge - Joliet, IL