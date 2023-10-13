TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Drop "Hard Habit" Music Video

Texas Hippie Coalition have released a video for "Hard Habit", featured on their new album, The Name Lives On, available via MNRK Heavy. The band's seventh studio effort is a hard-hitting, riff-heavy sonic assault from beginning to end.

The video was directed by David Parada, and sees the band enjoying the spoils of touring, including a stop at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this year.

Texas Hippie Coalition is often compared to the many great southern rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. THC has etched out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, and have also created their own genre, "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.

Tracklisting:

"Hell Hounds"

"| Come From The Dirt"

"Built For The Road"

"Scream"

"Hard Habit"

"Believe"

"License To Kill"

"Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth"

"| Teach Angels How To Fly"

"The Name Lives On"

"Hell Hounds" video:

(Photo - Colt Coan)