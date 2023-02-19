TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION - New "Hell Hounds" Single Available For Pre-Order

"We are so excited to announce the official release date of our debut single 'Hell Hounds', which will be off our upcoming album The Name Lives On," states Texas Hippie Coalition.

"The single will be out on March 3rd and you can click this link to pre-save it. We cannot wait to share this all with you!"

In live news, Texas Hippie Coalition will be on tour across The United States in March and April. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March

7 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - DownTown Music Hall

8 - Daytona, FL - Ocean Center

9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

11 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Road House

12 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit

16 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

17 - Hickory, NC - Wayneo's Silver Bullet

18 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnasty's Grubbery and Pour House

29 - Scottsdale, AZ - WestWorld of Scottsdale

30 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

31 - Gallup, NM - Juggernaut Music

April

1 - Farmington, NM - TBA

2 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty

14 - Mountain Home, AR - Oasis: Live Music & Nightclub

15 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino

16 - Dover, AR - Brookstock Events

20 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

21 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon (Album Release Show)

22 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon (Night 2)

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

28 - Yukon, OK - Yukon Czech Hall (Family Reunion)

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom



