TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION - New "Hell Hounds" Single Available For Pre-Order
February 19, 2023, 45 minutes ago
"We are so excited to announce the official release date of our debut single 'Hell Hounds', which will be off our upcoming album The Name Lives On," states Texas Hippie Coalition.
"The single will be out on March 3rd and you can click this link to pre-save it. We cannot wait to share this all with you!"
In live news, Texas Hippie Coalition will be on tour across The United States in March and April. Confirmed dates are as listed:
March
7 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - DownTown Music Hall
8 - Daytona, FL - Ocean Center
9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
11 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Road House
12 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit
16 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
17 - Hickory, NC - Wayneo's Silver Bullet
18 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnasty's Grubbery and Pour House
29 - Scottsdale, AZ - WestWorld of Scottsdale
30 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
31 - Gallup, NM - Juggernaut Music
April
1 - Farmington, NM - TBA
2 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty
14 - Mountain Home, AR - Oasis: Live Music & Nightclub
15 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing Casino
16 - Dover, AR - Brookstock Events
20 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater
21 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon (Album Release Show)
22 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon (Night 2)
23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
28 - Yukon, OK - Yukon Czech Hall (Family Reunion)
29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom