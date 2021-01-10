TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Part Ways With Drummer DEVON CAROTHERS

Drummer Devon Carothers, who joined Texas Hippie Coalition in 2019 and played on the High In The Saddle album that same year, has announced his departure from the band. A statement reads:

"I’ve enjoyed my time playing with Texas Hippie Coalition over the past few years but the time has come for me to part ways with the other members of the band. This is a decision made on both ends. I’m going to take a break from playing for a little while to deal with some personal things in my life because it’s starting to come between my duties to the band and I feel it’s not fair to the THC members and crew for me to not be able to give them my all. I love each and every one I’ve played with and the people I’ve met in my time with the band. I wish the band the best and can’t wait to see what they do in the years to come. Thanks to the THC family for taking care of us on the road and all of the great times. Thanks again for everything!

Love y’all,

Devon Carothers

Edited to add: I’ve received some messages since posting this and I didn’t want anyone to be concerned about me. This is more about making a life change, and not about anything going wrong in my life."