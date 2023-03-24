TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Release Music Video For "Hell Hounds" Single; The Name Lives On Album Details Revealed

Heavy southern rock band, Texas Hippie Coalition, is set to release their new album, The Name Lives On, on April 21 via MNRK Heavy. The band's seventh studio album is a hard-hitting, riff-heavy sonic assault from beginning to end.

Starting today, fans can pre-save/pre-order the album here. The band also releases the punishing video for their first single, "Hell Hounds". directed by Justin H. Reich. Watch below.

Texas Hippie Coalition is often compared to the many great southern rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. THC has etched out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, and have also created their own genre, "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.

Tracklisting:

"Hell Hounds"

"| Come From The Dirt"

"Built For The Road"

"Scream"

"Hard Habit"

"Believe"

"License To Kill"

"Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth"

"| Teach Angels How To Fly"

"The Name Lives On"

"Hell Hounds" video:

Texas Hippie Coalition is currently on the road, with US dates through mid-June.

Tour dates:

March

29 - Arizona Bike Week - Scottsdale, AZ

30 - Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar - Las Vegas, NV

31 - Juggernaut Music - Gallup, NM

April

1 - Lauter Haus Brewing Co. - Farmington, NM

2 - The Liberty - Roswell, NM

13 - Southbound - Springfield, MO

14 - Royal 66 Mountain - Home, AR

15 - Kansas Crossing Casino - Pittsburg, KS

16 - Brooksto - Dover, AR

20 - Moxi Theatre - Greeley, CO

21 - Wild Goose Saloon - Parker, CO

22 - Wild Goose Saloon - Parker, CO

23 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

28 - Yukon Czech Hall - Yukon, OK

29 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

May

19 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX

20 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

21 - Southport Hall - Jefferson, LA

25 - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Blue Note Harrison, Harrison, OH

June

8 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

9 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

10 - The King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

11 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

14 - The Big House - Laconia, NH

15 - The L, Horseheads, NY

16 - The Winchester - Lakewood, OH

Texas Hippie Coalition are:

Big Dad Ritch

Cord Pool

Nevada Romo

Lorado Romo

Joey Mandigo

(Photo - Colt Coan)