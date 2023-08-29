Texas’ LEFT TO ROT Announce Breath Of The Tomb EP

Austin, TX’s Left To Rot is set to make an explosive return with their new EP, Breath Of The Tomb. The five track project is both brutal and punishing, with scathing lyrics underscored by a jarring wall of sound.

In 2021, the band released a demo EP. The debut served as a powerful expulsion of chaotic energy, introducing the world to the raw, frenzied sound of Left To Rot. On the death metal trio’s sophomore effort, they build upon that foundation and set out to bring their core philosophy to life.

“We wanna make music that people can feel,” the group says of the EP. “They will hopefully translate that into headbanging, moshing, or starting their own band.” Fans can experience the chaotic energy that defines Left To Rot when the Breath Of The Tomb EP is released this fall.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Breath Of The Tomb”

“The Hidden One”

“Come To Me”

“Already Dead”