Texas’ UNVEIL THE STRENGTH Release New Single “Foundations”

Former Five Finger Death Punch member Matt Snell and his band, Unveil The Strength, marked their return to the music scene after a year with the release of their latest single, "Foundations," available on all major platforms via ZOID/TLG/INgrooves.

"'Foundations' is about finding out who you are. It's easy to exist in comfort but how do you persevere when unexpected things happen to you? It's about being pushed to the edge of your own existence and facing adversity. It's taking those setbacks, learning from them, and using those lessons to build foundations. My favorite part of this song is the bridge with the kid’s choir. It's actually my daughter singing with me about 20 times. It's a memory I'll cherish forever," says Mark Wolfe.

Unveil The Strength is a Texas-based metal band that has taken the world by storm with their intense sound and captivating performances. The band was founded in 2018. The lineup of Unveil The Strength is five talented musicians - Mark Wölfe, Matt Snell (Five Finger Death Punch, Invidia & Kill Devil Hill), Greg Collister, Deen Dean, and Benjamin Leveque. With only six out of ten songs released, Unveil The Strength was able to accumulate over 4 million streams on Spotify, a testament to the band's incredible musicianship and songwriting skills. Two of their most popular tracks from Foundations, "Hells Never Over" and "Kill," climbed the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart and landed in the top forty. These tracks showcase the band's heavy riffs, monstrous bass, and thundering drums, which are sure to appeal to metalheads, But Unveil The Strength also incorporates melodic solos and catchy vocals that draw in active rock fans.

The band recorded “Foundations” with the help of renowned producer/engineer Rob Kukla at Studio Fredman and mixed/mastered by Henrik Udd at Henrik Udd Recording in Gothenburg, Sweden. Udd's impressive production work with other well-known acts such as Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, At The Gates, and Delain made him an excellent choice for Unveil The Strength. With their unique sound and impressive track record, Unveil The Strength is a force to be reckoned with in the metal music scene. Fans can't wait to see what they come up with next, and it's clear that this talented group of musicians has a bright future ahead of them.