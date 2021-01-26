TEXTURES Announce Last Miles To The Moon Livestream Event; Video Trailer

Just over three years ago, Textures played their final European concert ever at the famous 013 in their hometown Tilburg, the Netherlands. For this special occasion and after popular demand, the band recorded a live DVD as final documentation of their fierce and highly energetic 100 min. show.

Now, during this worldwide pandemic, the band has decided to unleash this DVD as a one-time 72 hour window livestream from February 12 at 8 AM, CET until February 15 at 12 AM, CET.

Pre-sale is underway. Order your ticket here.