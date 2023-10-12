THANAMAGUS Featuring Members Of ASCENDED DEAD, RITUAL NECROMANCY To Release Debut EP, Lie In Wait, Later This Month

Portland death metal trio Thanamagus will unleash their Lie In Wait debut EP on October 27th via Carbonized Records in the US and Seed Of Doom Records in Europe.

Thanamagus is vocalist / guitarist Jonatan Quintana (Ritual Necromancy, Decrepisy), guitarist Nick Alosio, and drummer Charlie Koryn (Ascended Dead, Funebrarum). Forged in 2019 and inspired by the likes of Kreator, Dark Angel, Insanity, and Immolation, together the band set out on a mission to push their musical limits towards faster, darker, and more brutal directions. Following their two-track Incorporeal Passage demo, Thanamagus’ Lie In Wait EP brandishes a vicious, schizophrenic brand of death metal punctuated by lyrical themes centered around death worship, disembodiment, and the afterlife. Recorded at The Underworld Studios by Charlie Koryn and mixed and mastered at Subterranean Watchtower Studio by Damian Herring, the release features the band at its most savage and inhuman.

In advance of the EP’s release, Thanamagus has unveiled “Beneath Despondent Ash” for public appreciation. Issues the band, “The soul detaches. Bottomless, deeper, mystic. The gateway opens once more, the incorporeal passage. Even in the afterlife, you are not safe… Death is our master… We wonder whom else the darkness has consumed…”

Lie In Wait, which includes bass guitar performed by Vince Blank, cover art by Yuri Kahan, and additional art by Kim Jakobsson, will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats.

US pre-orders can be placed here. For European pre-orders, visit this location.

Tracklisting:

"Procession" (Intro)

"Severed Spiritual Limbs"

"Unburied Whispers"

"Lowermost Dispiritedness"

"Beneath Despondent Ash"

For further details, visit Thanamagus on Facebook.

(Photo by Liana Rakijian)